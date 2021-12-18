Work from home getting to you? Here are tips to help you relax, be more productive

Working from home sounds like a dream for many. Who doesn't want to skip the morning commute and stay in their pyjamas? You walk a few steps and you are at your desk.
Easy peasy.
However, those of us who have worked from home for a long time, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, know that it isn't always as stressfree as it appears.
When working remotely, it's easy to lose track of time, so it's crucial to incorporate some time-management techniques that can help you keep track of how much time you're spending on different tasks. For example, the Pomodoro Method is a great strategy for getting you to work for two to three hours and then taking a 20- to 30-minute break.