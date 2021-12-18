Work from home getting to you? Here are tips to help you relax, be more productive

Working from home sounds like a dream for many. Who doesn't want to skip the morning commute and stay in their pyjamas? You walk a few steps and you are at your desk.

Easy peasy.

However, those of us who have worked from home for a long time, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic, know that it isn't always as stressfree as it appears.

Here are some pointers to help you improve your remote work performance and stay motivated throughout the day.

Allow for rest periods

While it may seem strange at first, telecommuting allows you to schedule more short breaks throughout the day. Make sure to take a five-minute break from your desk between tasks to stretch your legs and get some fresh air. Allowing yourself the freedom to pause, reflect, and reset throughout the day can help avoid burnout.

Include white space

Taking breaks throughout the day is common advice, but determining when and how long to take them can be difficult. The Energy Project, for example, recommends that you follow your body's circadian rhythm and take a 90-minute break every 90 minutes.

Utilise time-management strategies

When working remotely, it's easy to lose track of time, so it's crucial to incorporate some time-management techniques that can help you keep track of how much time you're spending on different tasks. For example, the Pomodoro Method is a great strategy for getting you to work for two to three hours and then taking a 20- to 30-minute break.

Don't let frequent emails hamper your productivity

If you let it, it can hamper your productivity. Instead of leaving your email open all day, productive individuals choose when they want to check it and when they don't.

Make a workspace for yourself in a separate room of your house, or if you're short on space, find a spot where you can work quietly without being distracted.