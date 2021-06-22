Won't lift all curbs until everyone is vaccinated, says Goa health minister

Like the rest of the country, Goa is also recovering from the impact of the second wave of COVID-19. Fresh case additions, as well as active caseloads, have hit the lowest level in two and a half months. However, the state is being cautious in reopening economic activities. It has extended the COVID curfew till June 28. Chief minister Pramod Sawant has said the state will open its tourism sector only after vaccinating 100 percent of its eligible population with at least the first dose. Goa's health minister Vishwajit Rane discussed the current situation further.

Rane is confident that by July 31, a large number of the population would be vaccinated.

“We have a sufficient number of doses available with us,” he said.

“The Chief Minister has already said that unless there is 100 percent of vaccination, we don’t want to 100 percent open up the whole place. CM’s statement should be interpreted in a very positive manner."

"In case we are able to get more and more people to come and get themselves vaccinated, we will be in a better position in terms of a safety layer in the state,” he added.

For the full interview, watch the accompanying video.