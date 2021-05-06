Won't let COVID-19 patient die of oxygen shortage if Delhi gets 700 MT daily, says Arvind Kejriwal Updated : May 06, 2021 09:26:17 IST Kejriwal said many hospitals had reduced the number of beds due to oxygen shortage. Kejriwal said the govt will add nearly 9,500 beds if the daily oxygen supply of 700 MT is being met. Published : May 06, 2021 09:24 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply