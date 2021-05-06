Won't let COVID-19 patient die of oxygen shortage if Delhi gets 700 MT daily, says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the government will not let any COVID-19 positive patient die due to the shortage of oxygen if the national capital gets 700 metric tonne (MT) oxygen supply daily.

The CM said the government will add nearly 9,500 beds if the daily oxygen supply of 700 MT is being met.

"Delhi needs 700 metric tonnes of oxygen daily till the second COVID wave subsides. We won't let any patient die due to oxygen shortage if we get 700 MT daily. We can immediately add around 9,500 beds if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily," the chief minister said.

He added that many hospitals had reduced the number of beds due to oxygen shortage. He will request such facilities to increase beds again.

Earlier, Kejriwal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after Delhi received 730 MT of oxygen on May 5. In a letter, Kejriwal said, "Delhi has a consumption of 700 metric tonnes of oxygen on a daily basis. We have been urging the Centre on a regular basis to give us 700 metric tonnes. It was for the first time yesterday that Delhi received 730 metric tonne."

"I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of Delhiites. I request you that Delhi should be given at least this much of oxygen on a daily basis and there should not be any reduction in this quantity. The whole of Delhi will be grateful to you," he said.

On May 4, Delhi got 555 MT of life-saving gas.

On May 1, 12 COVID-19 patients, including a senior doctor, had died at south Delhi's Batra Hospital after the facility ran out of medical oxygen for around 80 minutes in the afternoon. In April, 20 patients at Jaipur Golden Hospital and 25 patients at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital died due to the shortage of oxygen.