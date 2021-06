The Bombay High Court on Wednesday said that if any ventilators supplied by the Centre to Maharashtra are found to be defective, then these devices will have to be replaced.

The court asserted that it will not allow experiments to be carried out on COVID-19 patients as majorly repaired ventilators may lead to loss of life.

Last week, the Maharashtra government told the High Court that more than 100 ventilators supplied by the Centre to hospitals in the Marathwada region were found to be defective and hence, were not being used. The Centre had refuted the claim and said the hospital staff are not adequately trained to use ventilators.

Appearing for the Centre, Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh said two senior doctors from Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia and Safdarjung hospitals will visit the government hospital in Aurangabad on Thursday to inspect the devices. Singh told the court that if the ventilators are found to be dysfunctional, then the manufacturer would be held liable.

He further said there will be no risk of casualty, as these ventilators have not been put to use by the hospitals in the Marathwada region. The bench, while accepting Singh's statement, said, "We make it clear that we expect the Union of India to be firm with the manufacturer in the event of supply of defective ventilators."

"In such a situation, it would be the responsibility of the Union of India to ensure that the defective ventilators are replaced with new functional ventilators," the court said. It noted that any defects in the manufacturing of the ventilators call for replacement.

(With inputs from PTI)