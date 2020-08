Drug firm Wockhardt on Monday said it has entered into an agreement with the UK government to fill-finish COVID-19 vaccines, and will undertake manufacturing at its facility in North Wales.

The manufacturing will be undertaken at CP Pharmaceuticals, a subsidiary of the company based in North Wales, Wockhardt said in a statement.

As per the terms of the pact, the company has reserved manufacturing capacity to allow for supply of multiple vaccines to the UK government in its fight against COVID-19, including AZD1222, the vaccine co-invented by University of Oxford and its spinout company Vaccitech, and licensed by AstraZeneca, it added.