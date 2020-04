One COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if the positive case does not follow strict lockdown and social distancing norms, the health ministry has said Tuesday.

"R0 or R-naught means how many people can one positive person infect. In respect to coronavirus, R-naught has been found to be between 1.5-4. If R-naught is assumed 2.5, one infected person can infect 406 people in 30 days, if lockdown and social distancing is not followed," Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, said referring to a recent study.

If the lockdown is implemented even 75 percent, then the positive person can infect only 2.5 people, Agarwal added.

As of April 7, India has a total of 4,421 positive cases of COVID-19, of which 354 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

Since its first detection in China, COVID-19 has now spread to over 210 countries or territories across the world.

The World Health Organisation has said that there have been a total of 1,214,466 confirmed cases and 67,767 deaths due to COVID-19 worldwide as of Tuesday.

The Union government has also categorised care centres for COVID-19 patients under three parts. COVID-19 care centres will take care of mild, suspect cases and can be makeshift facilities. The second category is of dedicated COVID-19 health centre for clinically moderate patients and these may be hospitals, or hospital blocks. The third category is of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals for comprehensive care for COVID-19 patients.

"All 3 types of COVID-19 dedicated facilities will have separate earmarked areas for suspect and confirmed cases. Suspect and confirmed cases should not be allowed to mix under any circumstances," the government has said.

COVID-19 care centres may be set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. If need be, existing quarantine facilities could also be converted into care centres.

The government has advised that every dedicated COVID-19 care centre and dedicated COVID-19 health centre must also have a dedicated Basic Life Support Ambulance (BLSA) equipped with sufficient oxygen support on a 24x7 basis, for ensuring safe transport of a case to dedicated higher facilities if the symptoms progress from mild to moderate or severe.

For COVID-19 care centres, human resource to man these facilities may also be drawn from AYUSH doctors.

Dedicated COVID-19 hospitals need to have fully equipped ICUs, ventilators and beds with assured oxygen support.

Agarwal added that the Union government is seeing results of containment strategy in clusters like Bhilwara, Agra, Gautam Buddha Nagar, among others and cities like Pune, Bengaluru, Surat are using technology in a variety of functions related to COVID-19, including surveillance and tracking.

On the matter of hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug touted as effective in coronavirus cure, the government has said that the pharmaceutical ministry is assessing availability of the medicine in the country and will ensure that there is sufficient quantity available in the country as and when needed. So far, the government and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have advised the drug only for severe COVID-19 patients and for the healthcare workers handling positive patients.

India has so far tested over 1 lakh samples, with a current network of 136 ICMR labs and 59 private laboratories. A total of 11,795 tests were conducted on Monday, of which 2,530 were conducted in private laboratories.