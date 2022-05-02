With surge in COVID-19 cases, new symptoms like diarrhoea and abdominal pain emerge

With the number of COVID-19 infections rising again in Delhi, doctors are seeing two new symptoms in patients -- diarrhoea and abdominal pain. In the earlier waves of COVID-19 pandemic, most commonly reported symptoms among patients were fever, body ache, cough and cold.

However, in the latest surge, diarrhoea has become a dominant symptom in almost 20 percent of all Covid-19 infections in the national capital, Scroll quoted Dr Nikhil Modi of Apollo Hospital, Delhi, as saying.

According to Modi, the actual count could be higher. “Patients don’t associate diarrhoea with COVID-19 and most are not going for testing,” he said.

In some cases, diarrhoea is the only symptom of COVID-19 in patients, the doctor added.

More cases of diarrhoea are being diagnosed among children, Modi said, adding that they are more prone to diarrhoea with any viral infection.

In Mumbai, doctors are seeing patients with abdominal pain, diarrhoea and gut infection.

“The Omicron sub-variants seem to be attacking the gut this time,” Scroll quoted Dr Siddharth Lalitkumar, a general practitioner in Mumbai, as saying.

Doctors in the United States have taken to social media to warn others of a rise in patients coming in with predominant nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain, The New Indian Express reported in March.

“Please test for Covid if you are having gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, heartburn or abdominal pain,” TNIE quoted a tweet by Dr Risa Hosino, paediatrician and vaccine expert. The doctor added that some patients sometimes did not show any upper respiratory symptoms.

In April, the National Health Service in the United Kingdom expanded its official list of COVID-19 symptoms to include nine signs, including diarrhoea, BBC reported. The UK health security agency earlier recognised fever, new continuous cough and loss of sense of smell or taste as the original signs of a Covid-19 infection.

Meanwhile, India saw daily COVID-19 positivity rate rise to 1.07 percent, as on May 2, from 0.71 percent. The country’s weekly positivity rate also increased marginally to 0.70 percent from 0.68 percent.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in India stood at 19,500 at 8 am on Monday against 19,092 active cases on Sunday.