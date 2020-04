With supplies running short, India has advised its citizens to make their own face masks. The office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government has released a manual on do it yourself (DIY) masks using household items like cotton fabric and a handkerchief to protect oneself from contracting COVID-19 related infections.

“Shortage of face masks and hand sanitisers is a stark reality. With the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, as anxious public frantically shopped hygiene products, in particular mask and hand sanitisers, the sudden increased supply could not be met by the burgeoning demand,” the office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government said in a press note.

According to the manual, scientists bombarded the homemade mask with particles five times smaller than the coronavirus to test their effectiveness. A double layer pure cotton cloth was found to be up to 70 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 related infections.

The manual suggests that wearing a mask is "especially recommended for people living in densely populated areas across India".

The mask can be made with the help of a sewing machine technique from easily available household items. For those, who are not adept at using the needle and thread, the manual also prescribes a seven-step process to make a face mask using a handkerchief and two rubber bands.