The Narendra Modi government on Friday removed export restrictions on finished dosages of pain killer drug Paracetamol. The status by the government on the final Paracetamol drug and its fixed dose combination is changed from the previous restricted policy to free. However, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) of Paracetamol continue in the restricted list.

In the first week of March, central government restricted exports of over two dozen APIs and formulations in order to prevent any shortage of drugs. The restricted list mainly include pain drugs including Paracetamol, antibiotics and vitamins. However, the government lifted the curbs on the exports around a month later.

Industry experts pointed out that one of the reasons for the lifting of exports on the finished dosages of Paracetamols is due to excess capacity that India has for the drug.

According to Krishna Prasad Chigurpati, the chairman and managing director of Granules, India produces 40 percent of the world’s Paracetamol requirements. However, India utilises only 10-15 percent of this 40 percent, hence has enough capacity to export the remaining which it was doing earlier.

For Granules, Paracetamol is an important product and it comprises of 25-30 percent of its total production, both the finished dosage formulation and the API. Due to the export restrictions, the company has had inventories piling up in the past month.

In fact, industry sources say dispatches having taken place for the past 15 days and as a result, capacity utilisation has reduced. However, the company expects to liquidate inventory due to lifting of restrictions on exports of the finished drug.

Another company that benefits from the lifting of ban is Indoco Remedies. Paracetamol, the finished drug comprises of 18 to 20 percent of their total export basket. Exports for the company are expected to be around 30 percent of the company’s total sales. Indoco mainly exports Paracetamol to the UK market and is expected to be one of the beneficiaries of this export easing.

In fact, the company earlier this week sent out the first shipment of close to 12 lakh Paracetamol tablets to the UK. It was airlifted on April 12 from Goa. The permission was granted by the government for a total shipment of 4.48 crore tablets. The remaining quantity as per the company is ready for shipment.