Former WHO virologist Klaus Stohr has warned that the second wave of COVID-19 will soon emerge during winter, reported Bloomberg. Stohr, who played a key role in identifying coronavirus as the cause of SARS back in 2003, had urged governments for many years to prepare for the grim possibility of a pandemic.

“There will be another wave, and it will be very serious. More than 90% of the population is susceptible. If we do not tighten again to a serious lockdown or similar measures, the virus is going to cause a significant outbreak. Winter is coming before the vaccine,” he was quoted as saying in the interview given to Bloomberg. He further added that it will be hard to contain the spread despite the rise in cases because people seem not very amenable to more constraints in their movement and freedom, the report said.

As per Stohr, who worked has also worked with drugmaker Novartis AG, the virus will continue to spread, and affect a large majority of the population in the next two-three years as a majority of the world population will not receive a vaccine. “It’s not the vaccine that’s going to end the pandemic. The virus will end this pandemic by burning every piece of dry wood it will find. The fire will not go out before the last susceptible person has been affected,” he said to the media.

