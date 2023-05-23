Will the abortion pill Mifepristone be pulled out of the US market?

The FDA guidelines stress that abortion-inducing pills are safe to use till 70 days or 10 weeks of pregnancy. Research has shown that it can be safe even later in pregnancy.

The future of Mifepristone, a commonly used pill for abortion in the United States will soon become clear after the ruling on the case which is now before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. After a district court judge had last month ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had made a mistake in approving the drug more than two decades ago, the Supreme Court had stepped in and halted steps to curb the distribution of the pill.

The ruling is bound to have large scale ramifications even in those states where abortion is legal. It will also throw an effect on the role of FDA on its authority over regulation.

Here’s a glimpse on what has happened so far and what the future holds.

What is Mifepristone

Mifepristone has been safe and legal in the United States since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the brand name Mifeprex nearly 20 years ago. In April 2019, the FDA approved the first generic form of mifepristone, following a review of the evidence that medication abortion is a safe, effective way to end an early pregnancy — with a safety record of over 99%. Mifepristone(also known as RU 486) is used to end a pregnancy during the early part of a pregnancy. It is used up to week 10 of pregnancy. It is usually used together with another medicine called Misoprostol. Mifepristone must not be used in the case of an ectopic pregnancy. Mifepristone works by blocking the hormone progesterone. Without progesterone, the lining of the uterus breaks down and the pregnancy cannot continue. Misoprostol, the second medication, is taken either right away or up to 48 hours later and causes the uterus to empty. It’s like having a heavy, crampy period and is very similar to an early miscarriage. Until 2019, mifepristone was only sold under the brand name Mifeprex, manufactured by Danco Laboratories. In 2019, the FDA approved GenBioPro, Inc.’s application for generic mifepristone.

What is medication abortion

Medication abortion is the primary way people in the US use for terminating pregnancies. There are two medication abortion regimens that have a long safety and efficacy record: mifepristone with misoprostol and misoprostol alone. Both involve taking oral medications to terminate a pregnancy. In most cases, in a medication abortion, mifepristone is taken first to block the hormone progesterone. After 24 to 48 hours, a second pill, misoprostol is taken to empty the uterus.

The FDA guidelines stress that abortion-inducing pills are safe to use till 70 days or 10 weeks of pregnancy. Research has shown that it can be safe even later in pregnancy.

In 2011, the FDA added a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) permitting only medical providers who had obtained certification from the manufacturer to prescribe and directly dispense the drug. In December 2021, the FDA removed the in-person dispersing requirement for mifepristone and expanded the distribution to include certified pharmacies in addition to the certified clinicians.

The use of medication abortion has grown significantly since its approval by the FDA in 2000. The FDA update of the REMS could expand the availability of medication abortion and broaden the use of telehealth dispensing. However, state abortion bans, specific bans on telehealth for medication abortion, and state-level requirements for in-person dispensation of mifepristone and for in-person counselling visits and ultrasounds that are not medically recommended will continue to restrict access in many states.

What will the ruling mean

In November last year, an antiabortion group filed a case alleging that the drug was harmful and claims that had been made by the medical associations have been debunked.

Last month, Judge Matthew J Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas, issued a preliminary ruling invalidating the FDA’s 23-year-old approval of mifepristone. A few days later, a three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit in New Orleans, struck part of Judge Kacsmaryk’s ruling, allowing mifepristone to remain in the market but with some restrictions.

The Texas judge’s initial ruling and the subsequent appeals court’s ruling were applicable across the nation affecting even the states where medical abortion is legal.

There is no precedent for a US court overturning the approval of a drug that the FDA has deemed safe and effective. The case had come to the appeals court almost a year after the Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling that had established the abortion rights. As many as 14 states have since banned abortion at all stages of pregnancy and other states have adopted.

Defendants have argued that withdrawing access to mifepristone will affect dozens of other drugs similarly approved by the FDA. They have argued that the FDA has expedited the approval. Those opposing the ban have argued whether pregnancy should actually be considered an illness.

The fallout of the ruling would mean that mifepristone can become unavailable in the US. More legal battles will follow. Direct effects of the ruling may apply only in some states. There is a likelihood that medical abortions may still continue without mifepristone, using the other drug misoprostol.

The ruling on the drug could have serious effects even for the states where abortion is legal. It can also throw an effect on the FDA’s regulatory authority over other drugs. It can pave the way for all kinds of challenges to the agency’s approval of other medications and even enable the medical providers to contest the government policy.

According to some estimates, more than five million women have used mifepristone to terminate their pregnancies in the United States, and dozens of other countries have approved the drug for use.

What next

After the Texas ruling, the Supreme Court ordered that the pill will remain widely available in the market for the time being. An appeal in the case is now before the Fifth Circuit, where on Wednesday, a different three-judge panel will hear oral arguments that are related to Judge Kacsmaryk’s preliminary ruling.

Any decision by the Fifth Circuit panel is likely to be appealed to the Supreme Court and so the availability of the drug is not likely to be affected. The final decision could entail a full access to mifepristone or restrictive access or a withdrawal of the approval of the drug.

Those who have been opposing the drug have claimed that it was unsafe and the approval was flawed. The FDA has, however, contended that the drug is safe and effective.

A second case about the abortion pill challenging the renewed F.D.A. restrictions on access to mifepristone. is also pending in Washington State.

Besides these two there are some more legal cases and appeals. They will all play a role in deciding the availability of mifepristone in the market.