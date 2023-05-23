English
Will the abortion pill Mifepristone be pulled out of the US market?

Will the abortion pill Mifepristone be pulled out of the US market?

Will the abortion pill Mifepristone be pulled out of the US market?
By Vanita Srivastava  May 23, 2023 11:49:08 PM IST (Published)

The FDA guidelines stress that abortion-inducing pills are safe to use till 70 days or 10 weeks of pregnancy. Research has shown that it can be safe even later in pregnancy.  

The future of Mifepristone, a commonly used pill for abortion in the United States will soon become clear after the ruling on the case which is now before the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. After a district court judge had last month ruled that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had made a mistake in approving the drug more than two decades ago, the Supreme Court had stepped in and halted steps to curb the distribution of the pill.

The ruling is bound to have large scale ramifications even in those states where abortion is legal. It will also throw an effect on the  role of FDA on its authority over regulation.
Here’s a glimpse on what has happened so far and what the future holds.
X