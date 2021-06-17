Will revisit Covishield dose rules, says NTAGI chairman amid gap reduction demand

Amid criticism over the Centre’s decision to increase the gap between the two doses of Covishield COVID-19 vaccine from six to eight weeks to 12-16 weeks, a senior member of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) has informed that discussions are on to ascertain whether India needs to return to the earlier protocol.

Experts are analysing the emerging evidence on the efficacy of partial versus full vaccination and discussions have been on since mid-May whether the country should revert to four to eight-week gaps between two doses of Covishield, said Chairman of India's COVID-19 Working Group of NTAGI, Dr NK Arora.

“If a reduced gap shows benefit, even if 5-10 percent, then it would be considered. And, if it turns out that the current decision is fine, we will continue with it,” Dr Arora told DD News.

Experts believe the government must reduce the gap between the two doses to ensure a high immune response in the recipients.

The discussions began after reports from the UK showed that a single dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine — manufactured as Covishield in the country by the Serum Institute of India — provided only 33 percent protection, while two doses gave 60 percent protection, as per a Business Standard report. This data had emerged after India had increased the dosage gap to 12-16 weeks from May 13.

While some experts believe the decision was taken to address the temporary shortage of doses at the time, Dr Arora said the revision was based on scientific data.

"All countries have different variables. We changed the dosing regimen because data shows better protection when doses are administered 12-16 weeks apart," Dr Arora had told India Today TV, emphasising that by doing so they were not saving on many doses.

“There are more effective ways of sparing doses, say by deferring vaccination for COVID-recovered patients,” he added.

Dr Arora quoted studies—one by Christian Medical College, Vellore, and another by Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh—that showed infection after vaccination with one dose was around 4 percent, while it was around 5 percent with two doses.

“Hardly any difference... Data from various sources will be integrated to assess and report on the impact of various aspects of the vaccination programme.”

Canada and Sri Lanka are also among a few other countries using the 12-16 week interval for the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The earlier decision of the four-week gap was based on the bridging trial data available then, Dr Arora said. “We felt we should increase the interval from four weeks to eight weeks since studies showed that vaccine efficacy is about 57 percent when it is four weeks and about 60 percent when it is eight weeks.”

India decided to wait for ground-level data from the UK before increasing the gap to 12 weeks.

Dr Arora said that at the time of increasing the dosing interval, it was also decided that a tracking platform to assess the impact of the vaccination programme would be established. This platform would also assess the type of vaccine and interval between doses, and results of full and partial immunisation.

Some members of NTAGI have now suggested that the move was not preceded by unanimous scientific opinion.

Professor MD Gupte, an NTAGI member, told India Today TV on Wednesday that according to the minutes of their meeting on May 28 that are available on the website, there is evidence for 12 weeks, but not for 16.

"Evidence available from the UK is for 12 weeks. My own understanding is because of the shortage of vaccines, the government will definitely like to see if we increase the duration between the two doses, then we will be able to get more people vaccinated. It is supposed to be something like 76 percent efficacy. Therefore, if they increased duration…, they are still able to achieve what we want to do—maximum coverage," Professor Gupte added.

However, the latest reports from the UK say that the single dose of the vaccine has only 30 percent efficacy.

A month on, now some members of the technical advisory group on vaccinations say that the decision to increase the gap was taken without their approval.

The health ministry has maintained that there was no dissent among the technical experts on the matter and that the call was taken in a transparent manner based on scientific data.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said it was unfortunate that such an important issue was being politicised.