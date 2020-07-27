  • SENSEX
Will reserve enough vaccine doses for Parsis: Serum Institute's Poonawalla

Updated : July 27, 2020 12:53 PM IST

Poonawalla last week said the company aims to manufacture 300 million to 400 million doses by the year-end, following the success of initial and licensure trials.
There are no challenges in manufacturing of the vaccine doses and the company will be starting by making 60 to 70 million doses per day, he said.
The Oxford University has reported satisfactory progress from the vaccines test results and is conducting bigger field tests in the UK.
