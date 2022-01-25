Will remove COVID-19 restrictions in Delhi soon, says CM Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the government will remove COVID-19 curbs soon. The remarks came as the COVID cases are declining in the national capital

"Soon we will try to do away with (COVID) restrictions and bring your life back to normalcy. We will make all efforts in that direction," said Kejriwal at a program on the sidelines of Republic Day on January 26.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal had permitted private offices to work with 50 percent capacity. He had denied lifting the weekend curfew and odd-even system of opening shops.

The weekend curfew is implemented at 10 pm on Friday and continues till Monday at 5 am. The decision to impose a weekend curfew was taken by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on January 1 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The DDMA will meet on Thursday to review the pandemic situation in the city. A media report said the government is likely to take a call on the reopening of schools from February depending on the vaccination status of students by the end of January.