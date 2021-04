As COVID cases continue to rise and Maharashtra remains the worst hit, the state government has now capped the price of RT-PCR tests at Rs 500 at collection centres, Rs 600 at COVID centres and hospital labs, and Rs 800 if the test is done from the residence.

A Velumani, CEO and CMD of Thyrocare Technologies spoke to CNBC-TV18 on this.

Velumani said, “When you keep on reducing the cost the margins shrink. Fortunately, a lot of components of the raw material have come down, things were looking alright in February, but again the demand has gone up for the consumables. Because the demand has gone up the vendors have heightened up their prices again so there is a kind of challenge to negotiate and get things back.”

He added, “Having said that consumable cost has come down considerably, but not the HR cost, not the biomedical waste management which has gone up like anything so there are some pains, but it still makes a profit.”

On volumes of COVID testing, he said, “We went down as low as 2,000 test per day in the first week of February. From 2,000 in the first week of February 12,000 in the last week of March is the expected rise in the number of testing.”