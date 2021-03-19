BMC orders random antigen tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls in Mumbai

As the second COVID-19 wave hits Mumbai hard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered random antigen-tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls and shopping centres.

"The exercise will start from Monday and we will take a call on whether to extend the order beyond malls by end of the day," said Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner while talking to CNBC-TV18.

"Govt has asked us to do 50,000 tests a day. Malls seem to have emerged as super spreaders as the majority is asymptotic so we are starting with random testing at malls," he said.

Mumbai on Thursday recorded its highest-ever one-day spike of 2,877 new coronavirus cases which took the tally of cases in the city to 3,52,835, civic officials said. With eight fatalities, the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital increased to 11,555.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,833 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike since last March when the first coronavirus infection was detected. It took the caseload to 23,96,340, said a health official. With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138.

The earlier record was 24,886 cases, reported on September 11 last year.