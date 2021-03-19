BMC orders random antigen tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls in Mumbai Updated : March 19, 2021 12:43 PM IST As the second COVID-19 wave hits Mumbai hard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered random antigen-tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls and shopping centres. Published : March 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply