BMC orders random antigen tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls in Mumbai

Updated : March 19, 2021 12:43 PM IST

As the second COVID-19 wave hits Mumbai hard, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ordered random antigen-tests or negative RT-PCR tests for visitors at malls and shopping centres.
Published : March 19, 2021 11:45 AM IST

