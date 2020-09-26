  • SENSEX
Will government have Rs 80,000 crore for distribution of vaccine, asks Serum Institute CEO

September 26, 2020

Serum Institute CEO asked on Saturday if the government will have Rs 80,000 crore available to buy and distribute the vaccine.
This is the next "challenge" we need to tackle, he said, also tagging the prime minister's office.
Earlier, SII had announced that it will make the Oxford vaccine available at $3 for low- and middle-income countries including India.
