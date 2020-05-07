  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Business

Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?

Updated : May 07, 2020 08:12 AM IST

The drugmaker earned notoriety less than a decade ago, when it introduced a treatment that essentially cured hepatitis C at a price of USD 1,000 per pill.
The US government has never invoked those rights. But it has sued Gilead over patents on two of its widely-used HIV drugs that received federal funding grants while in development.
Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?

You May Also Like

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Trump admin urges US court not to block work permits to spouses of H1B visa-holders

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Buying alcohol in Tamil Nadu? Prepare to produce ID proof, pay more and get 1 bottle for 3 days

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Adani Enterprises to raise Rs 1,000 crore through NCDs

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement