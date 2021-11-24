Will come up with a framework for rolling out vaccines for children in the next meeting: NTAGI

Reports suggest that vaccination programme for kids could kick-start by January. The drug regulator has granted emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's Zycov-D in August for children aged 12 years and above.

National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), which is the government's apex advisory group on vaccination, is likely to discuss COVID inoculation for children when it meets later this month.

Reports suggest that a vaccination programme for kids could kick-start by January. The drug regulator has granted emergency use authorisation to Zydus Cadila's Zycov-D in August for children aged 12 years and above. The group is also likely to discuss the need for booster shots for frontline workers and the vulnerable high-risk groups.

However, Dr Balram Bhargava of the ICMR said there is no scientific evidence thus far to establish that a booster shot is needed for further protection from COVID-19.

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Dr NK Arora, head of Technical Advisory Group on Vaccines and Head of Operations Research at National COVID-19 Task Force said, "We are working on a very comprehensive policy for paediatric immunisation. There is a very rich pipeline of vaccines for children. So a compressive program is being prepared and in next couple of weeks when we have the next meeting we will come out with the framework of how it is to be rolled out for children."

He said discussions are underway on booster shots and additional shots but the decision will be based on a scientific understanding of local factors.

"Booster shot is given to everyone who has received two primary doses and then under the assumption that there is waning off of the immunity you get another dose. Whereas additional doses are given to certain individuals who do not mount an appropriate immune response after two primary doses. The decision also has to be based on the scientific understanding of local factors. So something which is true for Israel, US or for sever other countries may not be true for us because the way things have happened, viral transmission etc during the last 10-11 months is different as compared to the west."

"In October, there was a step down in vaccination because of the festivities and now it is again picking up. Hopefully, the target is that by the end of this year, that is by December 31, almost 100 percent of the adult eligible population should at least get one dose," he added.

