Why has substandard drugs and ethylene glycol contamination become so common

Experts said the issue of contamination of drugs is so widespread and difficult to identify because of the contamination in supply chains that are obscure and difficult to track.

Another Indian company has come under the scanner for substandard drugs. Nigerian drug regulator, the Nigerian National Food and Drug Administration, indicated that Mumbai-based SyneCare’s paracetamol drug PARA CLEAR SUSPENSION 125 contains the toxic substance, ethylene glycol. The product failed toxicity tests with the death of five lab animals being recorded. No human fatalities were associated with this event.

Reports of drug contamination in the past