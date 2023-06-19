CNBC TV18
Why has substandard drugs and ethylene glycol contamination become so common
By Ekta Batra  Jun 19, 2023 4:22:42 PM IST (Published)

Experts said the issue of contamination of drugs is so widespread and difficult to identify because of the contamination in supply chains that are obscure and difficult to track.

Another Indian company has come under the scanner for substandard drugs. Nigerian drug regulator, the Nigerian National Food and Drug Administration, indicated that Mumbai-based SyneCare’s paracetamol drug PARA CLEAR SUSPENSION 125 contains the toxic substance, ethylene glycol. The product failed toxicity tests with the death of five lab animals being recorded. No human fatalities were associated with this event.

Reports of drug contamination in the past
SyneCare’s paracetamol joined the list of other Indian company’s whose drugs are said to contain these toxic substances. In the past, Maiden Pharma’s cough syrups was linked to the death of over 65 children in Gambia, while Marion Biotech’s cough syrup was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan. The Indian government however refuted allegations on Maiden Pharma.
The World Health Organization (WHO) had also issued an alert on a cough syrup manufactured by Punjab-based QP Pharmachem and marketed by Haryana-based Trillium Pharma.
