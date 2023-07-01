Why National Doctors' Day is celebrated on July 1 — History, theme and significance

This day serves as a platform to raise awareness about the crucial role doctors play and their selfless dedication. Despite their invaluable efforts in improving community health, doctors often don't receive the level of appreciation they deserve. The date of observance of National Doctors' Day may vary across different countries worldwide. Know its history, significance, and theme this year.

Every year on July 1, National Doctor's Day is celebrated to honor and acknowledge the contributions of doctors and healthcare professionals to society's health and well-being. This day also serves as a platform to raise awareness about the crucial role doctors play and their selfless dedication. Despite their invaluable efforts in improving community health, doctors often don't receive the level of appreciation they deserve.

The date of observance of National Doctors' Day may vary across different countries worldwide. In the United States, National Doctors' Day is observed on March 30.

History

The Indian Government officially declared National Doctor's Day date as July 1 in 1991. The decision was made in order to celebrate the birth anniversary Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, a renowned physician and the second Chief Minister of West Bengal. He had played a pivotal role in the development of India’s healthcare system. Born on July 1, 1882, Dr Roy dedicated his life towards improving the country’s fragile public health system. It can be said that National Doctors' Day celebrates Dr Roy’s invaluable service and his professionalism towards the society.

By commemorating the birth anniversary of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, the government has provided a platform to all the stakeholders to discuss the aim of enhancing healthcare services.

Theme

The theme for National Doctor's Day 2023 is "Celebrating Resilience and Healing Hands". This theme applauds the medical professionals that worked hard through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Significance

The significance of National Doctor's Day cannot be understated. The day essentially serves as a platform to promote a healthier nation.

By expressing our gratitude and appreciation to the medical fraternity for their tireless efforts and commitment to saving lives, we are doing the noble act of highlighting the dedication of doctors to serving humanity.

On this day, meaningful activities and events are held which include medical conferences, workshops, seminars, free health check-up camps, and felicitation ceremonies.

These activities help in promoting the importance of healthcare. This is vital for a country like India, which has an overburdened healthcare system.