Why kids don’t get severe COVID-19, these theories explain

Children are less likely to get severely ill and die from COVID-19, several new studies have shown. This pattern has been seen in other infectious diseases, such as chickenpox even during the outbreaks of SARS and MERS.

Lower ACE 2 receptors

Children ’s nasal passages may contain less of the ACE2 receptors, a protein that the coronavirus uses to get into cells. Some research shows that kids’ lung cells make fewer or perhaps even differently shaped ACE2 proteins which could be a factor that prevents the virus from spreading.

But according to Rachel Graham, an epidemiologist and virologist specialising in coronaviruses at the University of North Carolina, coronaviruses don’t need much ACE2 to infiltrate cell and less of the protein isn’t always better as reported by National Geographic.

Innate immunity

Another theory suggests that children’s immune systems are less developed that may provide an advantage. In most severe cases, deaths due to Covid-19 are often caused not by the virus itself but by an inflammatory overreaction of the immune system in which it attacks the lungs. This is called the “cytokine storm” which is less common in children because their immune systems are partially developed.

Another theory is that children might be more exposed to other coronaviruses that cause the common cold, and therefore have antibodies with some ability to latch on to the pandemic coronavirus.

Specialised T cells

There is a major immunological difference between adults and kids that may explain why kids seem less affected. Children have more ‘naive’ versions of T cells, which are the cells tailored to recognise specific pathogens and attack them. As people age, many of these naive cells encounter pathogens and turn into “memory” T cells that respond much more quickly when they encounter pathogens again. The body’s production of naive cells slows down with age. So, when a completely new pathogen like SARS-CoV-2 virus enters the body, adults don’t have as many naive cells to recognise and respond to the new threat or build a new memory T cell.

“For kids, that’s (naive T cells) all they have, in some ways, they’re a lot more adapted to see a new pathogen,” says immunologist Donna Farber of Columbia University as reported by the Simthsonian magazine.

Better cleansing response

One major reason branching from the T cell theory is that before the T cells come on the scene, another branch of the innate immune system does the mopping up of the virus with cells like macrophages and neutrophils that engulf foreign invaders and debris. The system also differs between young and old, and the cells tend to become less efficient as people age.