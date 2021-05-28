  • SENSEX
Home Healthcare

COVID-19: Here's why retailers are severely hit by the second wave

Updated : May 28, 2021 21:53:08 IST

People in no mood to buy as many are personally affected by more severe second surge; panic buying had buoyed sales during first wave
Retailers see 49% de-growth in sales in April compared to last year; non-essentials hit hardest
Aviation sector sees bleak future, says airlines unlikely to return to profitability even in FY 2023
Published : May 28, 2021 08:07 PM IST

