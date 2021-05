The government on Monday removed off-label convalescent plasma therapy from clinical management protocol for COVID-19 patients as it was not found beneficial in reducing the progression to severe disease or death.

In a meeting last week, all the members of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19 were of the view to remove the use of plasma therapy from the guidelines due to its ineffectiveness and inappropriate use in several cases.

What is plasma therapy?

Convalescent plasma therapy is the clinical practice of using blood from patients who have recovered from their illness to help other patients recover faster.

Plasma is the component of our blood that is left when we remove red blood cells from it.

For COVID-19, patients who had recovered from the disease could donate their plasma as it would contain antibodies for the virus. These antibodies could theoretically be then used to boost people's ability to fight COVID-19 by increasing their immune response

Why it is dropped now?

The first reason for convalescent plasma therapy to be dropped from the guidelines for the treatment of COVID-19 is that it was found by ICMR to not be effective in reducing the progression of symptoms to severe conditions or even death.

The effectiveness of plasma therapy was put into question last year after an ICMR trial called the PLACID trial had tested the effectiveness of convalescent plasma therapy on 400 patients and found no significant benefit of the same.

Recently, the medical journal The Lancet also reported findings from a different double-blind trial on 5,000 patients from the United Kingdom with the same results.

What are the other risks?

Some public health experts have also been cautioning against the rampant use of off-label convalescent plasma therapy calling it "irrational and non-scientific".

These experts pointed out that there is some very early research that points to the development of variants with mutations that have lower susceptibility to neutralise antibodies in immunosuppressed people who are given plasma therapy.