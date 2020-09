A UCLA-led team of scientists has made a breakthrough in answering the age-old question: Why do we need sleep? For the first time that, the team managed to show that at two-and-a-half years of age, the purpose of sleep witnesses a dramatic change.

Since birth, until two-and-half years, the brain is in development mode and it grows rapidly. During this stage, it is advised not to wake a child up as the brain undergoes massive developmental changes.

This process takes place during the REM phase of sleep, which is characterised by rapid eye movement -- eyes moving quickly in all directions. This is also the phase when we dream.

Senior author of the study and UCLA professor Gina Poe said, "Sleep is as important as food and it's miraculous how well sleep matches the needs of our nervous system. From jellyfish to birds to whales, everyone sleeps. While we sleep, our brains are not resting."

So while young children sleep, their brains build and strengthen the synapses or structures that connect neurons and act as a bridge during neural communication. Synapses are essential as they control memory formation.

This process stops when a child grows two-and-a-half years old.

"Don't wake babies up during REM sleep -- important work is being done in their brains as they sleep," Poe said.

After this age, the sleep's role changes from brain-building to brain maintenance, a role that it maintains for the rest of our lives.

According to the study, all animals experience a certain amount of neurological damage during waking hours. These include damaged genes and proteins within neurons, which can lead to brain diseases.

"I was shocked how huge a change this is over a short period of time, and that this switch occurs when we’re so young," senior author and UCLA professor Van Savage said in the release.

The most essential function of sleep is repairing the damage. Chronic lack of sleep contributes to long-term illnesses such as dementia, diabetes, obesity, among others.