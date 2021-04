At a time when the country is battling the second wave of COVID-19, some states have managed to report a surprisingly low number of positive cases, despite mass political and religious gatherings.

States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Chhattisgarh and Punjab have witnessed a major surge in COVID-19 infections as the total number of cases in India has risen to over 1.42 crore, according to the Health Ministry data as of April 16. A total of 2,17,353 new cases were reported in 24 hours on April 15, while the death toll climbed to 1,74,308, with 1,185 new fatalities. The number of active cases stood at 15,69,743.

Now, despite curbs and restrictions imposed by most states, the number of positive cases continues to rise, but to everyone's amazement, even as lakhs of people are gathering for poll campaigns in West Bengal, the state continues to report very few numbers.

Does this mean people in West Bengal have attained herd immunity? Or, is there something else at play?

CNBC-TV18 spoke to Dr Shashank Joshi, member of the Maharashtra COVID-19 Task Force, who said, "Even last year when India was hit by COVID-19, the maximum number of cases were reported from Maharashtra and Kerala, and then we saw numbers going up in other states as well. We would witness the same trend this year. Also, the numbers of Delhi and ahead of Mumbai and in coming days, cases would rise in other states as well. The current strain of the virus is more transmissible and the less exposed population is getting infected. We are working on the data and trying to decipher it."

When asked about the lower numbers of cases in West Bengal despite the massive political gatherings, Joshi said, "There is no transparency in data. The numbers will go up. The wave will hit other states too."

The state reported 6,769 fresh COVID-19 cases on April 15, pushing the tally to 6,36,885. The death toll in the state has climbed to 10,480 after 22 more patients succumbed to the virus.

Some suggest that one of the reasons for the lower number of positive cases could be a decline in tests being conducted. A state with a population of over 10 crore has tested 96,74,962 samples, until April 15. Compare this to Maharashtra and the state has tested nearly 2.30 crore samples as of April 15.

Now consider this: Chhattisgarh, with a population of over 3 crore has recorded 15,256 new COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020. The state's total caseload is at 5,01,500, according to official data. The state has tested over 64,16,401 samples and has 1,21,769 active cases.

Another comparison can be drawn with Tamil Nadu, where voting for assembly polls were held recently. The southern state has imposed various curbs to contain the spread of the virus. The number of active cases rose to 27,743 on April 7 from 13,070 on March 28, the government said. Tamil Nadu witnessed nearly 7,987 new virus cases on April 15.

Authorities in Tamil Nadu have initiated various measures like fever camps, door-to-door surveys to detect people with flu-like symptoms and are contact tracing to ensure the spread is contained.