Explained | Why countries are suspending AstraZeneca vaccine and what it means for India? Updated : March 16, 2021 06:00 PM IST AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate was one of the first ones to be given emergency use authorization worldwide. The WHO and European Medicines Agency have insisted that the vaccine is safe to use. Published : March 16, 2021 05:54 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply