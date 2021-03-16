Explained | Why countries are suspending AstraZeneca vaccine and what it means for India?

A stream of European countries has paused the usage of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the COVID-19 after the reports of blood clot formation surfaced. This comes in even after the World Health Organisation (WHO) denied any evidence of an association between blood clots and the vaccine.

Countries like Germany, Italy, France, Austria, Spain, Denmark, Norway, and Iceland have suspended the usage of the vaccine. The suspension was not localised in Europe; Thailand, too, has temporarily suspended the vaccine's use.

The WHO and European Medicines Agency have insisted that the vaccine is safe to use. "We do not want people to panic, and we would, for the time being, recommend that countries continue vaccinating with AstraZeneca," Soumya Swaminathan, Chief Scientist at WHO, told news agency AFP. Swaminathan said there is no evidence of an association between the events of blood clotting and AstraZeneca's jab.

Why the suspension?

AstraZeneca's vaccine candidate was one of the first ones to be given emergency use authorization worldwide. However, Denmark reported at least three cases where healthcare workers developed severe blood clots after administering AstraZeneca's jab. One person who developed multiple clots died 10 days after receiving the first dose.

Now, countries across the European continent have reported some 22 cases of pulmonary embolism (blockage of the pulmonary artery) and deep vein thrombosis (formation of a clot in a vein located deep inside).

Some French authorities have also directed their healthcare officials to not administer AstraZeneca's jab to seniors due to safety concerns.

What did AstraZeneca say?

The company said it found "no evidence of increased risk" of blood clots in the data of 17 million people from across the world and age groups it analysed. It added that the number of casualties was much lower than expected to occur naturally in a general population.

What does it mean for India?

AstraZeneca's vaccine is one of the primary vaccines in India, manufactured and sold by the Serum Institute of India (SII). The two signed an agreement to sell over 1 billion vaccines to the south-Asian nation.

India is also exporting Covishield to other nations. While it has not stopped vaccinating people using Covishield, the country has decided to conduct a deeper review of post-vaccination side effects, as per an AFP report.

"We are looking at all the adverse events, severe adverse events like deaths and hospitalisation. We will come back if we find anything of concern," NK Arora, India's COVID-19 task force member, told AFP.

According to sources, till Saturday, there were nearly 60 coincidental deaths. Arora clarified there was no immediate issue of concern as the number of post-vaccination adverse events in India is minimal. The experts are looking for cases where blood clotting was reported.