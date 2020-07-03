  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

Why coronavirus contact-tracing apps aren’t yet the ‘game changer’ authorities hoped they’d be

Updated : July 03, 2020 10:31 PM IST

Contact-tracing apps alert people who’ve come into close proximity with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
The apps have faced setbacks, not least because some countries refused to adopt tools created by Apple and Google.
But though the rollout of such apps has gotten off to a rocky start, researchers think they’re still worth pursuing.
Why coronavirus contact-tracing apps aren’t yet the ‘game changer’ authorities hoped they’d be

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Retail next growth area for RIL; raising target price to Rs 1,900 by Mar, says SP Tulsian

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Britannia Q4 meets analyst estimates; stocking by households to boost Q1, says co

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Hamilton fastest in the 1st practice for Austrian Grand Prix

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement