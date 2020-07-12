Healthcare Why coronavirus cases in India are rising to multiple peaks, explained Updated : July 12, 2020 01:00 PM IST India has tallied 793,802 infections and more than 21,600 deaths, with cases doubling every three weeks. India has seven vaccines in various stages of clinical trial. The Health Ministry said Thursday that India was doing “relatively well” managing COVID-19, pointing to 13 deaths per 1 million people, compared to about 400 in the United States and 320 in Brazil. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply