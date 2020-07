It is known that India heavily depends on API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) imports to produce pharmaceutical products and the clamor to reduce this dependence by focusing more on domestic production has been increasing.

Currently, China is the global leader in the production and export of APIs, which is around 20 percent of the world’s API production. This, due to the low cost of utilities and greater government support. In fact, some of the most important APIs such as paracetamol are imported from China in India.

Let's take a look at the comparative analysis of India and China's API industry:

A KPMG report suggests that the API market in China is expected to grow to Rs 1,234 billion in 2024 vs Rs 982 billion in 2020, up 25 percent and the Indian API market is expected to grow to Rs 1,109 billion in 2024 vs Rs 798 billion in 2020, up 39 percent.

According to KPMG, the Chinese API market has now diversified to over 2,000 API molecules and more than 7,000 API manufacturers (the number of manufacturers has increased by five times in the last five years) with an annual production capacity exceeding 2 million tonnes while the Indian industry has around 1,500 plants that manufacture APIs.

Raw material cost in India is 25-30 percent higher than in China.

Electricity is 20 percent more expensive in India than in China.

Labour costs in India are 1.8X lower than in China, but China's labour productivity is 1.5X higher than India's.

Other costs which include financing, logistics, production and set-up costs are 30 percent higher in India than in China.

This is a result of China’s cost efficiency, large scale manufacturing capacities, technical capabilities and supportive government policies.

Source: CII, KPMG

CII says, “Though labour wages in India are cheaper than China, the positive effect is offset by China’s productivity advantage.”

Parameter India China Registering Property (time in days) 58 9 Registering Property (number of procedures) 9 4 Getting electricity (days) 53 32 Getting electricity (number of procedures) 4 2 Dealing with construction permits (days) 106 111 Starting a business (days) 18 9 Starting a business (procedures) 10 4

The chemical sector is a key provider of raw materials to the pharma industry. The basic chemical sector accounts for 1/3rd of the total Indian chemical sector where it is around 1/2 in China, which reflects that more focus is required on domestic production in the country. This impacts the pricing, resulting in some APIs being much cheaper in China than in India.

For instance, paracetamol, a pain killer, is priced around $4/kg in India whereas it is priced at $3.3-3.5/kg in China. Efavirenz, used to treat HIV, is priced at $95-99/kg in China whereas in India, it is priced at $115/kg. Tenovifir, also used to treat HIV, is also priced higher in India than in China.

The cost of APIs being manufactured in India is higher due to various reasons including the low availability of key starting material (KSM). In the case of tenofovir, the KSM (Adenine) required is not produced in India due to the high cost of technology/infrastructure needed to manufacture it.

The cabinet has approved the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the promotion of domestic manufacturing of 53 critical bulk drugs and intermediates in the country with a budget of Rs 6,940 crore for the next eight years.