Why cancer genetic testing is less accurate for Asians & Africans?

Genetic testing for cancer screening is less accurate for people of Asian and African descent, according to a new study. Genetic screening is often used in cancer treatment to determine which courses of therapy would work best for certain individuals. The study highlights a growing need for new tests in order to better screen individuals across various biological demographics.

Genetic tests are used to determine the number of mutation points on solid tumours in the body. This is known as the tumour mutational burden (TMB). Having a high TMB, more than 10 genetic mutations, mean that cancer drugs (called immune checkpoint inhibitors) that involve the immune system are more effective. Scientists have two methods of measuring the TMB of any cancer patient.

They can take genomic samples from an individual and compare them to a genetic database to find the tumour mutations. Or they can take samples from the tumour as well as normal tissue of a person to ensure that the test doesn’t count the normal genetic mutations that a person inherits from their parents. Most clinics chose to do the former as it saves time and money.

Why the slips?

However, as most of the genomic database is made out of genomic samples collected from White Caucasian adults, the normal genomic mutations being inherited by individuals of African and Asian descent have not been identified. As a result, cancer patients of non-White descent are having an artificially high TMB.

“If you don’t have matched normal tissue from an individual, you can actually overestimate the tumour mutational burden,” said Amin Nassar, MD at Yale University and one of the lead researchers of the study, reported the New Scientist.

Nassar and his team collected data from 3,618 people using the US National Cancer Institute’s Cancer Genome Atlas Program. These individuals had cancers which could be treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors. The scientists used genetic marketing to determine that 582 individuals in the group were of non-European ancestry. The researchers also found that tumour-only sequencing resulted in nearly double the TMB in non-European individuals while increasing the TMB in European individuals by around 1.5 times.

“If we’re misclassifying more Blacks and Asians as having high TMB, then we’re more likely to give them ,” said Nassar.

Using the data, the team built a model that found that tumour-only sequencing resulted in overblown TMB in 43.6 percent of Africans, 37 percent of Asians and 21 percent of Europeans.