WHO warns of global shortage of medical equipment to fight coronavirus

Updated : March 04, 2020 07:37 AM IST

The virus continued to spread in South Korea, Japan, Europe, Iran and the United States, and several countries reported their first confirmed cases, taking the total to some 80 nations hit with the flu-like illness that can lead to pneumonia.
There are almost 91,000 cases globally of which more than 80,000 are in China. China's death toll was 2,946, with more than 166 fatalities elsewhere.
WHO emergency programme head Michael Ryan said the need in Iran was "more acute" than for other countries.
