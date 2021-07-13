WHO warns against mixing COVID-19 vaccines, calls it 'dangerous'

The World Health Organization (WHO) on July 12 warned against mixing COVID-19 vaccines citing a lack of data to recommend the combination.

On whether people can take the first dose of one vaccine and the second dose of a different one, WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said, "It's a little bit of a dangerous trend here. We are in a data-free, evidence-free zone as far as mix and match."

Swaminathan’s statement drew a diverse response from various countries, including Canada, where citizens are already getting mixed vaccines.

Canada’s Minister of Public Services and Procurement Anita Anand said that the decision on dose regimen is taken by the provinces and territories as per the recommendations of their health and administration departments and as per their constitution.

The minister added that she has also taken mixed vaccines (Pfizer- BioNTech and Moderna vaccine) and so did her family.

Moreover, Canada’s Alberta Health officials and some doctors also defended vaccine mixing saying that WHO is being too cautious.

According to reports, a spokesperson for Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada defended the National Advisory Committee on Immunisation’s (NACI's) June 1 decision on “the interchangeability of authorised Covid-19 vaccines” citing evidence generated from three studies: the CoM-Cov randomised clinical trial in the U.K.; the CombiVacS trial in Spain; and an observational study of 326 healthcare workers.

During the virtual briefing, Swaminathan also spoke about booster shots and warned that there could be chaos in countries if citizens start deciding when and who will be taking a second, a third, and a fourth dose.

She explained that several countries are already struggling with vaccine shortage and if 11 countries (including some large ones) decide to get booster shots, then an additional 800 million (80 crore) doses of vaccines will be needed.

As of July 12, WHO said there were 186.64 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the world, including 4.04 million deaths. A total of 3.12 billion vaccine doses were administered.