WHO warns against artificial sweeteners, says there are no long-term benefits

Individuals with pre-existing diabetes can use artificial sweeteners, and they are also deemed safe for use in personal hygiene products such as toothpaste and medications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines cautioning against the use of artificial sweeteners for the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. The WHO, based on its own research, advises against the consumption of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame K, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

According to the WHO, prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even death in adults. Non-sugar sweeteners (NSS), like those in diet cola, have no nutritional value, are non-essential in diets and do not provide any long-term benefits in reducing body fat for adults or children.

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety said.

They are widely used as ingredients in pre-packaged foods and

beverages and are added to foods and beverages by consumers.

Therefore, the WHO recommends that non-sugar sweeteners should not be used to control body weight or reduce the risk of non-communicable diseases such as diabetes and cholesterol.

However, the WHO does make exceptions to this guideline.

Individuals with pre-existing diabetes can use artificial sweeteners, and they are also deemed safe for use in personal hygiene products such as toothpaste and medications.

Furthermore, the WHO approves the use of non-sugar sweeteners and low-calorie sugar derivatives that contain calories.

ALSO READ | Raw sugar prices at 11-year high as adverse weather increases supply woes

These guidelines apply to all adults and children, as well as all manufactured foods and beverages that contain any form of sweeteners, whether they occur naturally or are synthetically produced.

The WHO emphasizes that replacing artificial sugar with real sugar does not effectively control weight in the long term. They encourage individuals to explore alternative ways of reducing their free sugar intake, such as consuming foods with natural sugars, like fruits.

Additionally, the WHO suggests considering food and drinks that are not sweet. These recommendations are particularly important when adopted early in life and by reducing overall sweetness in one's diet.