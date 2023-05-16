WHO warns against artificial sweeteners, says there are no long-term benefits

Individuals with pre-existing diabetes can use artificial sweeteners, and they are also deemed safe for use in personal hygiene products such as toothpaste and medications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued guidelines cautioning against the use of artificial sweeteners for the purpose of controlling body weight or reducing the risk of non-communicable diseases. The WHO, based on its own research, advises against the consumption of artificial sweeteners such as aspartame, acesulfame K, cyclamates, neotame, saccharin, sucralose, stevia and stevia derivatives.

According to the WHO, prolonged consumption of artificial sweeteners is associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases and even death in adults. Non-sugar sweeteners (NSS), like those in diet cola, have no nutritional value, are non-essential in diets and do not provide any long-term benefits in reducing body fat for adults or children.

"NSS are not essential dietary factors and have no nutritional value. People should reduce the sweetness of the diet altogether, starting early in life, to improve their health," Francesco Branca, WHO Director for Nutrition and Food Safety said.