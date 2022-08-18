    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    healthcare News

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said COVID-19 deaths reported globally over the past four weeks increased by 35 percent. He also urged people to take precautions against mounting the viral infections.

    The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday sounded a warning over surging COVID-19 cases, death and hospitalisation. WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the risks for more intense transmission and hospitalisation will only increase in the coming months – not only for COVID-19, but for other diseases including influenza.
    "We cannot live with mounting hospitalisations and deaths," he said while urging people to take precautions against the viral infection: "...please get vaccinated if you are not, and if you need a booster, get one. Wear a mask when you can’t distance, and try to avoid crowds, especially indoors."
     
    "Learning to live with COVID-19 does not mean we pretend it’s not there. It means we use the tools we have to protect ourselves, and protect others," Tedros said.
     
    COVID-19 deaths increase
    The WHO chief said COVID-19 deaths reported globally over the past four weeks have increased by 35 percent.
    ALSO READ | Delhi sees rise in COVID-19 cases, positivity rate at 20% but only 10% hospitalised took booster dose
    "On COVID-19, over the past four weeks, reported deaths globally have increased by 35 percent. Just in the past week, 15,000 people around the world lost their lives to COVID-19. This is completely unacceptable, when we have all the tools to prevent infections and save live," Tedros said.
    WHO on dominant COVID-19 variant
    He noted that the Omicron variant of the novel coronavirus remains the dominant variant, with the BA.5 sub-variant representing more than 90 percent of sequences shared in the last month.
    ALSO READ | UK first to approve Omicron COVID-19 shot with Moderna go-ahead
    "However, the number of sequences shared per week has fallen by 90 percent since the beginning of this year, and the number of countries sharing sequences has dropped by 75 percent, making it so much harder to understand how the virus might be changing," he said.
    coronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 vaccineTedros Adhanom GhebreyesusThe World Health OrganizationWHO

