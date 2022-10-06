By Timsy Jaipuria

Mini Four cough syrups, manufactured by a Haryana-based pharma, have been "potentially linked" with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in The Gambia. The World Health Organization (WHO) has been requested to share the report on the establishment of causal relation to death.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) is already into action to probe the World Health Organisations's (WHO) warning against the use of four cough syrups from Haryana-based drug company Maiden Pharma.

"An urgent investigation in the matter has been already taken up by the CDSCO with the State Regulatory Authorities, immediately after receiving communication from the WHO, based on the available information," sources in the Union health ministry said.

Sources added that all required steps will be taken in the matter. They said the WHO has been requested to share the report on the establishment of causal relation to death — with the medical products in question — and photographs of labels/products with the CDSCO at the earliest.

What's the matter about

The WHO has identified four paediatric cough syrups — Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup — as substandard.

To date, these four products have been identified in The Gambia and may have been distributed, through informal markets, to other countries or regions, the agency said. The medicines have been "potentially linked" with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children in The Gambia.

"As per the tentative results received by the WHO, four out of 23 samples tested have been found to contain Diethylene Glycol/ Ethylene Glycol," sources said. All four products were manufactured in December 2021 and expiring in November 2024.

The WHO said diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol are toxic to humans when consumed and can prove fatal. Their toxic effects can include abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhoea, inability to pass urine, headache, altered mental state and acute kidney injury.

"All batches of these products should be considered unsafe until they can be analysed... The substandard products referenced in this alert are unsafe, and their use, especially in children, may result in serious injury or death," the WHO said.

Meanwhile, the WHO said that a certificate of analysis will be made available to the global health body in near future, which it will share with India.