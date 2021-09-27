WHO to restart inquiry on COVID-19 origins; from Wuhan to now, what we know so far

The World Health Organization (WHO) will be restarting its inquiry into the origins of the COVID-19 virus. A new team of 20 scientists will be investigating the sources of the infection, reported the Wall Street Journal. The origin of the SARS-CoV-2 virus has become a major political issue across the globe, with multiple conspiracy theories still swirling around the topic.

While China has been regarded as the ground zero for the virus, not much else is known about the exact origins of the coronavirus. Several politicians have pointed fingers at China, directly blaming it for the global pandemic, including former US President Donald J. Trump, who called it the ‘China Virus.’

Where did COVID-19 come from?

The first confirmed cases of COVID-19 were in the city of Wuhan, in Hubei province of China, in December of 2019. A cluster of people suffering from pneumonia due to an unknown disease was found in the city and the earliest symptoms were reported on December 1, in the medical journal the Lancet.

These infections were later thought to have been spread from the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, which also sold live animals. While in the early days of the pandemic it was believed that the market itself was the site of the initial outbreak -- where the virus had first jumped from an animal to a human -- this was later put into question.

George Gao, Director of the Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention at the time, said the animal samples had tested negative for the virus. This indicated that the market was not the site of the initial outbreak, but was instead a super-spreader event, where an infected individual managed to spread the infection to multiple individuals.

Genetic studies also estimated that the COVID-19 virus would have existed in the wild since October 2019. Furthermore, studies of untreated sewage water found positive samples for the SARS-CoV-2 virus in Brazil and Italy as early as November and December 2019, respectively. These studies were noted to be not yet peer-reviewed and not optimised for minimising false-positive results. The presence of the virus -- in patients who had not travelled abroad -- in countries like France way back in December 2019, lead some weight to an earlier origin to COVID-19 than December 2019.

Natural evolution, lab leak or a designed bioweapon?

One of the earliest conspiracy theories to emerge about COVID-19 was it being a bioweapon that was intentionally designed by human scientists. While a majority of proponents of this theory blamed the Chinese state for this, many in China, Russia and Iran instead blamed the US.

The accusations against China had to do with political tensions, xenophobia and ideological rhetoric – and also the presence of the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). The WIV is one of the premier institutes of study on viruses , particularly coronaviruses. Shi Zhengli of the Center for Emerging Infectious Diseases, and her team from the WIV were the first to identify, analyse and name the genetic sequence of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) and publish and disseminate the details to the rest of the world in February 2020.

Zhengli was even responsible for tracing the origin of the SARS virus in a population of bats and was nicknamed the ‘Batwoman of Wuhan’ for her extensive work on bat-related coronaviruses. But her expertise in the field also made her the subject of accusations.

Many believed Zhengli and her team to be the cause of the outbreak, with their labs being the place where the virus was either created or leaked; accidentally or intentionally. A contentious piece of evidence is alleged to be the fact that WIV was conducting gain-of-function research on various coronaviruses.

Gain-of-function research essentially involves genetically modifying viruses, or letting them modify themselves, in order to test whether particular viral strands have the capacity to infect humans from bats. This research is thought by many to be the catalyst that triggered the final changes in SARS-CoV-2.

No evidence exists to suggest that Zhengli had carried out gain-of-function research on the virus behind COVID-19. Further, it will be difficult to come by such evidence as it is hard to find the genomic samples of the earliest COVID-19 infections.

While the WHO, the US intelligence community, several experts and scientists consider it unlikely but within the realm of possibility that a lab leak from the WIV was the cause of the initial outbreak in their separate report, most organisations and experts feel that it is more likely that the virus developed naturally in the wild.

Though the evidence for both hypotheses is hard to establish, a majority of the investigators believe with some certainty that the virus was at least not a bioweapon designed with the intention of infecting the masses.

Political drama in science

While global leaders have asked China to cooperate with further investigations into the origins of the SARS-CoV-2, Chinese authorities seem unwilling to comply. The country’s official had described WHO’s phase II investigations as being "shocking" and "arrogant."

China’s reticence in allowing access to foreign investigators and its standoffishness has only furthered fuelled the conspiracy theories about the country’s hand in the global pandemic.

But these are far from the only theories about COVID-19. A set of individuals across the globe still believe the COVID-19 pandemic to be a hoax created by the global elite to impose sanctions on the working class, while many religious conspiracy groups believe the COVID-19 vaccines to be the “mark of the devil,” still others believe that Bill Gates is responsible for the virus and seeks to sterilise the world population through the vaccination programme.

Against such an onslaught on scientific discovery, the scientific process behind finding the origins of the COVID-19 virus has become clouded with politicised rhetoric. Finding the origins of the virus holds an important key in understanding how the virus works and more importantly, identifying and recognising similar viruses that may pose a threat of causing pandemics or epidemics in the future.