  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
India's March factory activity growth at four-month low
Demand slump: World food prices drop
Yellow metal gets costlier by Rs 500 per 10 grams
Rupee trades 51 paise lower at 76.06/USD
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

WHO to launch second Solidarity Trial for coronavirus vaccine

Updated : April 03, 2020 03:52 PM IST

At least three South-East Asia member countries, including India, Indonesia and Thailand have already signed up for the multi-country trial, which will compare the safety and effectiveness of four different drugs or drug combinations against COVID-19.
WHO has called for a stronger whole of society approach in the South-East Asia Region.
WHO to launch second Solidarity Trial for coronavirus vaccine

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 2% lower as global coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end 2% lower as global coronavirus cases cross 1 million

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

Coronavirus: India needs to spend the emergency funds directly on health, says World Bank’s Junaid Kamal Ahmad

Coronavirus pandemic could wipe off $4.1 trillion from global economy, warns ADB

Coronavirus pandemic could wipe off $4.1 trillion from global economy, warns ADB

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement