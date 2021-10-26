WHO to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin in meet today

The World Health Organization (WHO) will meet on Tuesday to consider emergency use listing of Covaxin, India's indigenously-made vaccine against COVID-19. A top WHO official had earlier said the process of thoroughly evaluating a vaccine for use and recommending it sometimes takes longer time.

WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan had said in a tweet earlier that the technical advisory group at WHO will meet on October 26 to consider the emergency use listing for Covaxin being manufactured by India's Bharat Biotech.

Bharat Biotech - the manufacturer of Covaxin - has been submitting data to WHO on a rolling basis and WHO experts have reviewed these data. According to the process, the vaccine manufacturers first of all have to request and respond and say that they want their vaccines to be put for EUL and then provide documentation on the whole process -- the efficacy studies and the manufacturing process.

Bharat Biotech had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) on April 19 for its vaccine. The WHO said it began rolling data of the vaccine on July 6. Rolling data allows the WHO to start its review right away, as information continues to come in, to accelerate the overall review process.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin and AstraZeneca and Oxford University's Covishield are the two widely used vaccines in India. WHO has said the timeframe for its EUL procedure is dependent on how quickly a company producing the vaccine is able to provide the data required for the global health body to evaluate the vaccine's quality, safety, efficacy, and suitability for low- and middle-income countries.

When the information provided addresses all questions raised, WHO and the Technical Advisory Group will complete the assessment and come to a final recommendation on whether to grant Emergency Use Listing to the vaccine, it has said.

-With inputs from PTI