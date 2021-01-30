Associate Partners
Volvo
Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Healthcare
Healthcare

WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in coronavirus investigation

Updated : January 30, 2021 09:20 AM IST

Members of a World Health Organization team investigating the origins of the coronavirus pandemic visited another Wuhan hospital that had treated early COVID-19 patients on their second full day of work on Saturday.
WHO team visits 2nd Wuhan hospital in coronavirus investigation

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Railways sees 1.1% drop in freight loading, negative growth in passenger traffic in FY20

Railways sees 1.1% drop in freight loading, negative growth in passenger traffic in FY20

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over 2-fold to Rs 1,852 cr

Sun Pharma Q3 net profit zooms over 2-fold to Rs 1,852 cr

Maharashtra govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

Maharashtra govt nod for resuming train services for all from Feb 1

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement