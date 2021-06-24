WHO team raises concerns on Sputnik V filling plant in Russia

©TV18 Broadcast Limited. All rights reserved.
A WHO team has flagged concerns on a Sputnik V vaccine filling plant in Russia and other issues after its officials inspected the facility earlier this month. Pharmstandard-UfaVITA, the firm that fills the vaccine (Gam COVID-Vac), said it has addressed all the issues raised by the WHO inspection team within 48 hours.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,176.90
|-28.45
|IOC
|111.60
|-1.30
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.30
|Adani Ports
|710.90
|-7.80
|Power Grid Corp
|230.15
|-2.10
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,176.70
|-28.40
|NTPC
|116.00
|-1.25
|Power Grid Corp
|230.20
|-2.00
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,256.80
|-42.95
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,197.10
|-83.70
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,176.90
|-28.45
|-1.29
|IOC
|111.60
|-1.30
|-1.15
|NTPC
|115.95
|-1.30
|-1.11
|Adani Ports
|710.90
|-7.80
|-1.09
|Power Grid Corp
|230.15
|-2.10
|-0.90
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,176.70
|-28.40
|-1.29
|NTPC
|116.00
|-1.25
|-1.07
|Power Grid Corp
|230.20
|-2.00
|-0.86
|Dr Reddys Labs
|5,256.80
|-42.95
|-0.81
|Bajaj Finserv
|12,197.10
|-83.70
|-0.68
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2400
|-0.0300
|-0.04
|Euro-Rupee
|88.6280
|0.2160
|0.24
|Pound-Rupee
|103.6540
|0.1620
|0.16
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6694
|0.0003
|0.05