    WHO team raises concerns on Sputnik V filling plant in Russia

    By PTI | IST (Published)
    A WHO team has flagged concerns on a Sputnik V vaccine filling plant in Russia and other issues after its officials inspected the facility earlier this month. Pharmstandard-UfaVITA, the firm that fills the vaccine (Gam COVID-Vac), said it has addressed all the issues raised by the WHO inspection team within 48 hours.

