WHO supports use of COVID-19 antibody cocktail for high-risk patients; check details

The World Health Organization (WHO) has backed the use of Regeneron’s antibody treatment for high-risk COVID-19 patients. The antibody cocktail, which was used to treat then US President Donald J. Trump, is only the third drug to be officially recommended for COVID-19 treatment.

REGEN-COV or Ronapreve, as the cocktail is known, has been created by American biotech firm Regeneron and marketed by Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche. The cocktail of casirivimab and imdevimab is found to have reduced hospitalisation for COVID-19 patients and lowered mortality risk in patients who had no detectable antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.

It is also found to be effective in preventing hospitalisation in unvaccinated and immuno-comprised individuals based on a review of three yet to be peer-reviewed trials. Reduced mortality and extraneous breathing support requirements after taking the drug were noted by one trial. The data from 47 trials was reviewed by the WHO and then the new meta-analysis was published in the medical journal The BMJ.

What are monoclonal antibodies?

Monoclonal antibodies are similar to antibodies produced within a human body when exposed to a virus through infections or a vaccine. But unlike normal antibodies, monoclonal antibodies are created through transgenic mice that have been genetically modified to have the same immune system as humans. The antibodies are taken from the mice and isolated through complex scientific procedures so that they can be ‘cloned’ and mass-produced for treatment.

How the cocktail works

Regeneron’s antibody cocktail targets the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2 , which prevents the virus from infecting the cells in our body, and also makes it more susceptible to other parts of the immune system like T-cells and naturally occurring antibodies.

Antibody treatments last much longer than antibodies generated from a vaccine, and are often used for high-risk groups to completely cover them against potential infection. But such treatments cannot be given to the entire population due to the costs involved.

Antibody treatments like Regeneron’s have also been shown to be effective against different variants of COVID-19, while many vaccines have reduced effectiveness.

Some hurdles

While the cocktail is supposed to be effective as a preventive medication against COVID-19 in theory, it has not gotten approval from the US Food and Drugs Administration (FDA). The US authority recently gave the go-ahead for the drug to be used as a treatment for COVID-19, or once a person has been exposed to the virus.

Issues about the price of the drug are also a concern, as the global health initiative Unitaid worked with the pharmaceutical marketer of the drug, Roche, to come to an equitable solution.