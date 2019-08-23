Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
WHO: Still no sight of global malaria eradication

Updated : August 23, 2019 11:10 PM IST

World to miss the 2020 milestone of eliminate malaria in 10 countries.
Amongst 11 focus nations, only India reported progress in reducing its malaria cases in 2017 versus 2016.
Need to spend $34 billion to scale up global malaria efforts by 2030, to reflect as $283 billion economic gains.
