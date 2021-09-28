WHO seeks more data on Covaxin; EUA to COVID-19 vaccine to be delayed, says report

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for more data from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin.

The Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) for the vaccine will be delayed by a few more days, ANI reported.

Bharat Biotech has released a statement following the development that read, "As a responsible manufacturer with past approvals for our other vaccines, we do not find it appropriate to speculate or comment on the regulatory approval process and their timelines. We are diligently working with the WHO to obtain EUL at the earliest. We request media organisations to exercise restraint while reporting on public health-related issues and timelines, as it has an impact on millions of lives and livelihoods. At appropriate times, we will make announcements to indicate the availability of regulatory approvals."

The WHO has so far approved Covid vaccines developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, US pharma majors Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, China's Sinopharm and Oxford-AstraZeneca for emergency use.

Covaxin is one of the six vaccines that have received emergency use authorisation from India's drug regulator and is being used in the nationwide inoculation programme, along with Serum Institute of India's Covishield and Russia's Sputnik V.

The Centre had told Rajya Sabha in July that all documents required for the WHO's Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech as of July 9, and the global health body had commenced the review process.