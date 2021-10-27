WHO seeks 'additional clarifications' from Bharat Biotech to conduct final assessment of Covaxin

The World Health Organisation's technical advisory group met on Tuesday to review data on Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin for the emergency use listing (EUL) of India's indigenously-made vaccine.

The technical advisory group has sought "additional clarifications" from Bharat Biotech for its COVID-19 vaccine to conduct a final risk-benefit assessment.

The group will now meet on November 3 for a final assessment. Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, which has developed Covaxin, had submitted EOI (Expression of Interest) to the WHO on April 19 for the vaccine's Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

WHO told CNBC TV18, “There was a meeting of the advisory group for Emergency Use Listing (TAG-EUL), an independent advisory group that provides recommendations to WHO on whether a Covid 19 vaccine can be listed for emergency use under the EUL procedure.”

“The TAG met today (26 October 2021) and decided that additional clarifications from the manufacturer are needed to conduct a final EUL risk-benefit assessment for global use of the vaccine.”

The TAG expects to receive these clarifications from the manufacturer by the end of this week, and aims to reconvene for the final risk-benefit assessment on Wednesday, 3 November, WHO said.

