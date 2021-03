The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday said that the report on the origins of COVID-19 has been postponed.

World Health Organisation spokesman Christian Lindmeier said that the team of experts investigating the origins of COVID-19 is likely to publish the report next week.

The probe had been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.

The team of experts, which arrived in China in January and spent four weeks looking into the origins of the outbreak, was limited to visits organised by their Chinese hosts and prevented from contact with community members, due to health restrictions.

Team members also said China was reluctant to share vital data that could show COVID-19 was circulating months earlier than first recognised.

(With inputs from Reuters)