Healthcare WHO claims China blocked entry to team probing COVID-19 origins; just a misunderstanding, says Beijing: All you need to know Updated : January 06, 2021 07:48 PM IST The delay in granting permission to the team has fuelled concerns that China is blocking the probe WHO chief said the organisation and the team were eager to get the long-awaited mission underway Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply