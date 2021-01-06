WHO claims China blocked entry to team probing COVID-19 origins; just a misunderstanding, says Beijing: All you need to know

In a rare gesture, the World Health Organisation (WHO) claimed that China has not yet finalised permissions for the arrival of its ten-member team in Beijing to examine the origins of COVID-19.

Claiming the visit was a priority for the organisation, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he was highly disappointed with the delay caused by the Chinese officials.

The delay in granting permission to the team has fuelled concerns that China is blocking the global probe to trace the source of the virus and the route of introduction to the human population

Long-Awaited Probe

WHO officials have long been negotiating with Beijing to allow a team of global scientists to investigate the origin of the virus.

Tedros said the organisation and the team comprising international experts were eager to get the long-awaited mission underway.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019 and has since spread around the world.

The probe was announced in May 2020 after US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of being too close to China and not doing enough to question Beijing’s actions at the start of the crisis.

Coronavirus has so far killed over 1,870,800 people worldwide.

China’s Stance

China on Wednesday played down WHO’s concern about a delay in the authorisation for a visit by its team of experts, saying arrangements were being worked out.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said that there had been a “misunderstanding” and the two sides were still in discussions over the timing and other arrangements.

China has repeatedly refuted the claim that the deadly outbreak broke out in a wet market in Wuhan where the live animals are sold.

Global Criticism

China has been accused by several countries of a cover-up that delayed its initial response, allowing the virus to spread further.

China has dismissed the charge, saying the pandemic was likely to have been caused by separate outbreaks in multiple places in the world.

Donald Trump, who led global demands for an inquiry, even threatened to permanently cut off US funding of the World Health Organisation, saying the world must hold accountable the nation which unleashed this plague onto the world.

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison had also called for an investigation to trace the origins of COVID-19 and how it transmitted to humans.

Following the rising demand for an unbiased probe to trace the origins of COVID-19, the World Health Assembly (WHA), the governing body of the 194-member states of the WHO, approved a resolution to set up an independent inquiry to conduct an "impartial, independent and comprehensive evaluation" of the international response as well as that of the WHO.