WHO reports over 1,000 monkeypox cases from non-African countries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has said that more than 1,000 monkeypox cases have been reported from non-African countries now.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the risk of monkeypox becoming established in these non-endemic countries was "real but preventable". Twenty-nine countries have reported cases in the current outbreak, which began in May this year, including Brazil and the UAE, which reported their first case this week.

Monkeypox is ordinarily found in African countries, especially in its Western and Central region with tropical rainforests, but recently the disease has been discovered in more than 20 countries including Britain, Spain, Switzerland, the United States, Israel, and Australia.

Meanwhile, the WHO had earlier said that it does not believe the monkeypox outbreak outside of Africa will lead to a pandemic. Monkeypox, which belongs to the same virus family as smallpox, transmits into humans from wild animals like rodents and primates and occasionally jumps to people.

First identified in 1958, The illness was found in research monkeys, thus the name monkeypox. In 1970, the first known human infection was reported in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

The reason for the recent spread of the monkeypox is still being investigated, but some experts of the World Health Organization are of the opinion that it likely spread after sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

Authorities in the UK, Germany and others say the majority of reported cases in Europe have been among males who have sex with men, but experts emphasize that people coming into intimate contact with a sick person, their clothing, or bedsheets have also been affected.

Inputs from Reuters